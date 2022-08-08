Lil Wayne Announces ‘Tha Carter 6’ Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Big 3 of Young Money reunited this weekend at the OVO Fest. Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne came back together for a special night in Toronto.

During the concert, Lil Wayne informed the crowd that he was working on a new project titled Tha Carter 6. The Young Money leader doubled down on that announcement on social media.

“Tunechi here. Thank you. I ain’t s### without you,” said Lil Wayne in a video posted to his Instagram Story. “I’m not sure if you heard but, Tha Carter 6 is on the way.

Wayne’s upcoming Tha Carter 6 will join an album series that includes multi-Platinum projects such as 2008’s Tha Carter III and 2011’s Tha Carter IV. He also dropped Tha Carter V in 2018.

Funeral is the most recent Lil Wayne studio LP. That body of work became the southerner’s fifth #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Tha Carter III spent three weeks atop the rankings.

In addition, Wayne earned #1 placements on the Billboard 200 with I Am Not a Human Being, Tha Carter IV, and Tha Carter V. His discography also includes classic mixtape series such as Da Drought, The Dedication, and No Ceilings.