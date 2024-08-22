Lil Wayne Calls BS On Ex-Bodyguard’s Assault Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne’s former bodyguard sued him over an alleged assault and threats involving a semiautomatic rifle.

Lil Wayne denied any wrongdoing after his former bodyguard sued him for an alleged assault. According to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, the New Orleans native asked a Los Angeles County court to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Carlos Christian.

Christian accused Lil Wayne of punching and threatening the bodyguard with a gun during an incident at the rapper’s Hidden Hills, California home in 2021. Christian sued his former employer for assault and infliction of emotional distress in 2023.

Lil Wayne allegedly pointed a semiautomatic rifle at Christian and punched the bodyguard in the head, per the lawsuit. Christian feared he was going to get shot. He claimed his former boss “acted with malice” with “a willful and conscious disregard” for Christian’s safety.

“It reasonably appeared to plaintiff that [Lil Wayne] was about to carry out the threat,” Christian’s lawyer wrote. “Plaintiff suffered severe emotional distress, requiring him to seek mental health treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) stemming directly from this incident.”

Lil Wayne insisted he acted in self-defense. His attorney said Christian suffered no injuries at the hands of the Hip-Hop star. The lawyer told the court Christian “failed to exercise reasonable care and diligence to mitigate his alleged damages.”

Christian called the cops on Lil Wayne over the incident in 2021. Weezy’s team contested the bodyguard’s allegations and said he didn’t even own a gun. No charges were filed.