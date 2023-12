Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The alleged incident took place at the Young Money rapper’s Hidden Hills home in December 2021.

Lil Wayne is reportedly being sued by an ex-bodyguard for an alleged assault that took place in December 2021 at the rapper’s Hidden Hills home. According to legal docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Lil Wayne allegedly pulled a firearm on Carlos Christian and punched him in the ear. Christian claims Lil Wayne threatened to shoot him with a semiautomatic rifle, a threat he took seriously considering the “A Milli” artist served eight months at Rikers Island in 2010 on a gun charge.

Police arrived at Lil Wayne’s home around 1:40 p.m. local time on the day of the alleged incident. Christian told the officers he got into a verbal altercation with Wayne that eventualy turned violent. Deputies were contacted when Christian says he fled Wayne’s home for the gated community’s guard shack after being confronted with the rifle.

Lil Wayne allegedly accused Christian of leaking pictures to the media and asked him to leave the house before allegedly brandishing an AR-15. Sources close to Lil Wayne immediately denied Christian’s accusation and said Wayne didn’t even own a gun.

Christian is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for the alleged incident, claiming he incurred medical expenses, lost wages and suffered emotional distress from the alleged assault.

Lil Wayne has faced multiple gun charges over the years. In 2020, he pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge in Florida. He was later pardoned by Donald Trump in January 2021. Wayne endorsed the MAGA leader in the 2020 presidential election that took place two months before Trump issued the lame-duck pardon.

In related news, Lil Wayne just released his collaborative album with 2 Chainz, Welcome 2 Collegrove, and dropped a single called “Hallelujah Heaven” with Jeymes Samuel, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks from the film The Book of Clarence co-produced by JAY-Z. The film arrives in theaters on January 12. Listen to the track below.