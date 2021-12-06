Dwayne “Lil Wayne’ Carter’s name is once again connected to a news story about firearms. The Young Money boss was allegedly involved in a violent incident involving an assault rifle.

According to TMZ, a member of Lil Wayne’s security detail accused the rapper of pulling out an AR-15 during a heated dispute at Wayne’s Hidden Hills, California home. The argument supposedly stemmed from Lil Wayne accusing the guard of leaking photos to the press.

However, sources close to Lil Wayne reportedly claimed the situation never took place and the 39-year-old Funeral album creator does not have a gun. Police are still investigating the matter.

The outlet reports:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … one of the rapper’s guards told cops he and Wayne got into a fight at Weezy’s Hidden Hills, CA home, and cops say they were told the altercation escalated to physical violence and a brandished firearm. We’re told the guard claims Wayne told him to get outta the house after the initial dispute, but the guard went to the bathroom first and he claims that’s when Wayne dramatically escalated things. TMZ

Apparently, law enforcement investigators are suspicious of the bodyguard’s account because he did not have any physical injuries from the alleged altercation. He also chose not to immediately press charges against Lil Wayne.

In October 2009, Lil Wayne pled guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in New York. He was sentenced to one year behind bars. Wayne was released from the Rikers Island Correctional Facility in November 2010 after serving eight months.

Ten years later, Lil Wayne pled guilty to a federal firearms charge in Florida. He was later pardoned by outgoing United States President Donald Trump in January 2021. Wayne endorsed the MAGA leader in the 2020 presidential election that took place two months before Trump issued the lame-duck pardon.