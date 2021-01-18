Lil Wayne Celebrates Packers Victory Over The Rams, Thanks In Part To His New Song “Green And Yellow”

(AllHipHop News)
Lil Wayne should be worried about his federal gun case, but instead, the Young Money Executive is living his life and making music.
The rapper was seen celebrating the Green Bay Packers’ playoff win over the Los Angeles Rams last night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The Packers crushed the Rams in a 32-18 victory that was powered by Weezy’s new Green Bay Packers anthem, “Green and Yellow.” The first song, debuted in Super Bowl XLV, was made to counter rapper Wiz Khalifa’s Steelers-inspired “Black and Yellow” song.
In 2011, the Packers were about to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at the big dance that yielded them Chip. Many believed that this version was the secret sauce to the success of the day.
In the opening verse of the remix, Wayne shouts out the new current roster, paying veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and some other players like All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, running back Aaron Jones, tight end Robert Tonyan, safety Darnell Savage Jr., edge rushers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith, and veteran kicker Mason Crosby.
You can find the new version on Spotify and other major streaming companies in an epic move to take the jingle into the commercial space where he can actually capitalize on its popularity.
Check it out for yourself and let us know if Tunechi made a touchdown on this one.