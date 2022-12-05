Lil Wayne Claims Self-Defense In Response To Ex-Assistant’s Assault Lawsuit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne’s former assistant Andrew Williams sued the Young Money rapper for assault and wrongful termination.

Lil Wayne fired back at a lawsuit filed by his former assistant Andrew Williams, who accused the 40-year-old rapper of assault.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Lil Wayne asked a judge to throw out the lawsuit. The Young Money founder argued he acted in self-defense and didn’t inflict any injuries on Williams.

Earlier this year, Willams sued his former boss for allegedly punching him. He was fired after the incident.

Willaims claimed he tried to intervene in an altercation between Lil Wayne and a pilot on a private jet at a terminal in Los Angeles. The lawsuit accused Weezy of punching Williams in the jaw during the incident, which occurred in June.

The punch allegedly caused extra damage due to “numerous rings and large jewelry” on Lil Wayne’s hands. Williams said he got off the plane and went to urgent care for treatment.

Williams sued his ex-boss for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and wrongful termination. Young Money Entertainment and Signature Flight Support were also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Lil Wayne said his former assistant wasn’t wrongfully terminated. The New Orleans native wanted the lawsuit to be dismissed, claiming Williams didn’t “exercise reasonable care and diligence.”