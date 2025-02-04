Lil Wayne Confirms He Won’t Be At Super Bowl LIX But Has “Exciting” Announcement Coming

Lil Wayne has something up his sleeve, and it looks like an album from a mile away.

Lil Wayne has come to terms with the fact that he won’t be the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show headliner in his native New Orleans, and instead, is using the moment as a springboard for his next move.

On Tuesday (February 4), Weezy shared a teaser video in an Instagram Story post in which he confirmed he won’t be attending the big game, where Kendrick Lamar will perform with SZA and other special guests. Instead, the Young Money mastermind instructed his fans to keep their eyes peeled for the days leading up to the event, when he says he will share his announcement.



“I’m not gonna be there this week,” Lil Wayne started off in the video. “Which means I guess there’s a seat to fill. Shout out to New Orleans but, I’ve been working on something very special. I got something exciting coming for you Thursday the 6th.”

Lil Wayne signed off, wearing a devious grin while rubbing his hands together and saying, “Until then, I’m just chilling.”

While it’s clear Wayne is keeping things under wraps until the big reveal, rumblings of the announcement being linked to his forthcoming album, the Carter 6 have begun to swirl on social media based on the “Amilli” rapper’s previous comments.

In September 2024 he told fans during an Instagram live stream that the album, and additionally confirmed its arrival during a interview backstage at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta last month.

LIL WAYNE

THA CARTER VI



COMING 2025 🚨



"Guaranteed." — Lil Wayne pic.twitter.com/CHD4s26lqK — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 21, 2025

Adding to the saga is the drama from last year following Wayne’s decision to address the backlash Kendrick faced after being announced as the headliner over Weezy, the clear hometown favorite. Last September Wayne vented in an emotional video during which he expressed his deep disappointment and pain over missing out on the coveted slot.

“First of all I wanna say forgive me for the delay,” he began. “I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking.” He then thanked everybody who spoke up for him and reached out to him, adding, “Your words turn into arms that held me up when I tried to fall back.”

He continued, accepting responsibility for not preparing himself for the announcement. “I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position; like somebody told me that was my position,” Wayne said. “But I thought there was nothing better than that. That stage and that platform in my city. So that hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”

And on top of that, there’s also the whole saga spawned my the GNX album track “Wacced Out Murals” on which Kendrick responded to Wayne’s statements while also lashing out at Snoop Dogg.