Lil Wayne Warns Kendrick Lamar Over “GNX” Bar: “Let This Giant Sleep” 

Lil Wayne reacted to Kendrick Lamar referencing the Super Bowl Halftime show drama, stating, “I shall destroy if disturbed.”

Lil Wayne is urging Kendrick Lamar to proceed with caution after the Pulitzer Prize winner addressed the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show controversy on his surprise new album, GNX.

On “wacced out murals,” Lamar reacts to Wayne admitting to being hurt he was passed over for the coveted slot.

“I used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/The irony I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,” he raps on the song. “Whatever though, call me crazy, everybody questionable/Turn em to an Eskimo/I drew the line and decimal.”

Lamar also reacted to his peer’s complaints that Lil Wayne was snubbed, noting Nas was the only rapper to show love.

He continues: “Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these n##### agitated/I’m just glad they showing they faces.”

In the early hours of Saturday morning (November 23), Wayne hopped on Twitter (X) with a message for those trying to draw him into lyrical warfare.

“Man wtf I do?!” he began. “I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness.”

He warned, “Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.”

Fans Debate Lil Wayne Vs Kendrick Lamar

Fans in the replies were divided, with some telling Lil Wayne to chill, arguing that Kendrick Lamar didn’t diss him, while others hyped up a battle.

“LET THAT LIGHTER FLICK WEEZY,” one exited user shared.

“It wasn’t even a diss lol don’t let mfs gas you up,” another added.

A third called out Weezy, pointing to his video reacting to Lamar getting the Super Bowl show, writing, “You said the superbowl was taken from you when it wasn’t promised in the first place and never congratulated the artist who looked up to you and worked hard himself to get it, but now it’s ‘wtf I do?’ Lol.”

In September, Lil Wayne said he was broken after hearing Kendrick Lamar was selected as the Super Bowl headliner. However, he accepted responsibility for not preparing himself for the announcement.

“I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position; like somebody told me that was my position,” he said in a candid video. “But I thought there was nothing better than that. That stage and that platform in my city. So that hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”