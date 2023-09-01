Lil Wayne & Doja Cat To Perform At 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards will feature one of the most successful rappers of all time and one of the most popular modern-day artists. Both Lil Wayne and Doja Cat will hit the stage at the event.

Lil Wayne and Doja Cat are part of a VMA lineup that also includes Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, Stray Kids, Kelsea Ballerini and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. MTV will announce more performers at a later date.

Doja Cat released her new single “Demons” on September 1. That track followed “Paint the Town Red” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The rapper/singer will release the Scarlet album on September 22.

Lil Wayne recently recorded the official new theme song of the Skip Bayless-led Undisputed sports talk show. The Young Money leader appeared on the Fox Sports 1 program as well.

MTV has rewarded Lil Wayne with Video Music Award trophies in the past. For example, “Lollipop” won Best Hip Hop Video at the 2008 ceremony. Doja Cat has several VMA wins, too, including a Best Collaboration victory in 2021.

In addition, Doja Cat enters the 2023 VMAs with multiple nominations. Her Tanu Muino-directed visuals for “Attention” are up for Video Of The Year. The RCA signee also made it into the Artist Of The Year category.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards take place on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 pm ET/PT. The show will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the third time in five years.

“Awarding Newark as host city for the 2023 VMAs echoes not only our selection by MTV in 2022 and 2019, but also reverberates our city’s historic vibe as a hotbed of musical genius,” said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka.