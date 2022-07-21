Lil Wayne Helps Present Best Team Award At 2022 ESPYs [VIDEO]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ciara and Russell Wilson were also on hand for the Pat Tillman Award presentation.

Lil Wayne is best known for being a chart-topping, Platinum-selling Hip Hop artist. The New Orleans-bred entertainer is also an avid sports fan. Yesterday, Wayne attended the 2022 ESPY Awards inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to assist with celebrating excellence in the world of sports.

Over the years, Wayne made several appearances on ESPN to discuss skateboarding, Brett Favre, and other topics. He also did a sitdown interview to talk about his relationship with NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

This year’s ESPY Awards tapped Lil Wayne to help announce one of the ceremony’s top winners. On Wednesday, Weezy joined The Woman King actor John Boyega to present the Best Team trophy to the Golden State Warriors.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Juan Toscano-Anderson accepted the Best Team award on behalf of the Warriors. The San Francisco-based basketball franchise also won the 2022 NBA Championships.

Warrior players picked up individual honors at the 2022 ESPYs as well. Steph Curry, who also hosted the event, took home awards for Best NBA Player and Best Record-Breaking Performance. Klay Thompson was named Best Comeback Athlete.

In addition, Candace Parker won Best WNBA Player, Aaron Rodgers won Best NFL Player, Shohei Ohtani won Best MLB Player, Tyson Fury won Best Boxer, and Charles Oliveira won Best MMA Fighter. Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams won Best Championship Performance.

Plus, Grammy Award-winning singer Ciara and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson presented the Pat Tillman Award for Service to retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans. Dick Vitale received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and Vitali Klitschko received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.