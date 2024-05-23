Lil Wayne Teases History-Making Music Is On The Way

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Juvenile confirmed a Hot Boys reunion album is in the works.

Lil Wayne has already secured his place among the most accomplished Hip-Hop artists to ever touch a microphone. It appears the Young Money record label leader has more to come.

A Young Money-branded X account celebrated the 18th anniversary of Lil Wayne’s Dedication 2 on May 22. Dedication 2 became one of the most acclaimed mixtapes of the Grammy Award winner’s career.

In response to the celebratory tweet about Dedication 2, Wayne posted, “More history to make [call me hand emoji].” Those four words sparked speculation on social media about the 41-year-old MC’s upcoming plans.

More history to make 🤙🏾 https://t.co/sSjHoVrM8s — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 22, 2024

Fellow chart-topping rapper Juvenile recently confirmed reuniting with Lil Wayne, Turk and BG as the Hot Boys. The four New Orleans natives formed the group under the Cash Money Records banner in the late 1990s.

“Me, Wayne, Turk and BG, all of us gonna be on stage in New Orleans with Mannie Fresh and Birdman. And we already started working on a Hot Boys album,” Juvenile stated.

Lil Wayne has not released a full-length solo studio LP since 2020’s Funeral. He did put out Tha Fix Before tha VI mixtape in September 2023. Wayne also reconnected with 2 Chainz for 2023’s Welcome 2 Collegrove collaborative album.