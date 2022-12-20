Lil Wayne Hit With Discrimination Lawsuit By His Former Private Chef

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne’s former private chef claimed she was fired after leaving work to go take care of her injured son.

Lil Wayne’s former private chef sued him for discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, chef Morghan Medlock claimed the 40-year-old artist fired her because she left work to take care of her injured child. Medlock’s son was hospitalized after suffering a severe head injury and concussion.

The chef said she learned about her son’s injury over Memorial Day weekend. At the time, she was with Lil Wayne and his staff in Las Vegas.

Medlock said she sought to return to Los Angeles so she could be with her child. But the trip home was allegedly delayed due to Lil Wayne’s “insistence on smoking onboard the aircraft.”

Once Medlock got back to Los Angeles, she rushed to her son. She insisted she kept her boss’ team informed about the situation.

Soon after, Weezy’s assistant allegedly asked Medlock if she was quitting. Medlock told the assistant, “No.”

Medlock said she continued to check in with Lil Wayne’s assistant regarding her tasks and inquired about him wanting to see a dinner menu. She was told no regarding the menu.

The chef later received a message saying, “Goodbye.” She was thanked for her services.

“Tell Chef Morghan this isn’t going to work,” Lil Wayne allegedly relayed to her.

Medlock believed she was wrongfully fired from the job. She was hired in October 2020 and spent months “on call,” often traveling due to the nature of the Young Money rapper’s work.

The chef filed a lawsuit against Lil Wayne over her employment, benefits, mental anguish and emotional distress. She is seeking more than $500,000 in damages.