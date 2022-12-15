Lil Wayne Thanks Fans After Earning His First Diamond Certification

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne’s diamond-selling single “Lollipop” was his first song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Lil Wayne scored the first diamond-selling single of his career on Wednesday (December 14).

The Young Money rapper’s song “Lollipop” received a diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Songs or albums must sell 10 million copies to attain diamond certification.

Lil Wayne celebrated his achievement by thanking fans on Instagram. He also acknowledged the late Static Major, who was featured on “Lollipop.”

“My first joint to go diamond wowwww!!!” Weezy wrote. “Thank you to all my fans and supporters. I Ain’t Sh*t Without Y’all!!! #LongLiveStaticMajor.”

A few hours later, Lil Wayne posted a video of himself with his diamond plaque on Instagram. He expressed his gratitude once again while reflecting on the accomplishment.

“10 million singles sold,” he said in the video. “That’s a lot of people. I appreciate every single one of you. I swear to God.”

Lil Wayne released his “Lollipop” single in 2008. The Static Major-assisted track appeared on Tha Carter III album.

“Lollipop” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2008. It was his first song to reach the top of the chart. The single spent five weeks at No. 1.

Watch Lil Wayne’s video with his diamond plaque below.