Missy Elliott Gives Lil Wayne His Flowers: “You Are Legendary” 

Missy Elliott made sure to give Lil Wayne his flowers while he can still smell them, praising the NOLA rapper for his contribution to Hip-Hop.

The Virginia-bred rap icon took to Twitter to show love to Lil Tunechi, praising him for his contribution to the game.

“@LilTunechi You have Birthed a whole generation after you,” Missy began her tribute to Lil Wayne.

She also highlighted the importance of giving people their flowers while they can smell them. “Its easy for people to acknowledge Some1’s GREATNESS when their no longer around but I want you to know YOU ARE LEGENDARY no matter who thinks differently,” she added. “YOUR BLUEPRINT is PRESENT!👑No debate💯💕”

Hours after shouting him out, Lil Wayne pulled up to celebrate with Missy, leaving her feeling “blessed.” She shared a video of herself sitting alongside the New Orleans native, noting her shock in the caption.

“🤫🤫🤫Yall Guess who rolled up on me to help me celebrate???😭😭😭 I was so shocked because I invited him but I didn’t think he would come & he did😩🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾😍” Missy wrote. “Blessed to Be out with this LEGEND/GAMECHANGER!” Check out her posts below.

.@LilTunechi You have Birthed a whole generation after you & Its easy for people to acknowledge Some1’s GREATNESS when their no longer around but I want you to know YOU ARE LEGENDARY no matter who thinks differently YOUR BLUEPRINT is PRESENT!👑No debate💯💕 https://t.co/lNDBJhxsZb pic.twitter.com/9CB5h9VZq2 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 6, 2022

Lil Wayne Names Missy Elliott Top 5 Dead Or Alive

Earlier this year, Lil Wayne showed his reverence for Missy Elliott, naming her first among his Top 5 emcees, dead or alive.

“For me, it’s always going to be first, Missy Elliott. She’s a huge influence on everything I’ve ever done. Jay-Z is the best to ever speak,” Lil Wayne told Nick Wright in May. “And Biggie, obviously. Then, as a whole, I have Goodie Mob. Then I have UGK.”

Missy returned the love and expressed her honor at being named among Wayne’s greatest.

“Whenever [Lil Wayne] says my name in his interviews Twitter don’t have enough space for me to say my GRATEFULNESS because he is a LEGEND himself who birthed many emcees after him🙌🏾& as a man to acknowledge me as a big influence 4 him I send you love WAYNE💜,” tweeted Missy.

Earlier this year, Missy Elliott was honored with her own street in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia, after receiving a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021. On Saturday, the “Work It” hitmaker also added to her historic accolades with a scarily accurate waxwork at Madame Tussauds.