Missy Elliott’s Wax Figure Debuts At Madame Tussauds Las Vegas 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Legendary musician #MissyElliott is being honored by the famous museum.

Hip Hop icon Missy Elliott revealed her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

The new figure is a recreation of Elliott’s appearance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. The four-time Grammy winner donated the tracksuit and Versace sneakers for the sculpture.

“I am beyond excited to welcome my very own wax figure to Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. It’s an honor to have the Iconology album play a part in this experience- this is a dream come true!” says Missy Elliott.

The figure also features Elliott’s signature gold earrings and necklace. It took Madame Tussaud’s team of twenty London-based studio artists six months to go over nearly two hundred measurements and photographs of the Virginia native.

“Missy Elliott’s new wax figure and interactive experience gives her worldwide community of passionate fans an exciting way to interact with her like never before,” says Gabriel Hewitt, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

Missy Elliott with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

Hewitt continues, “Together with her, we’ve created an experience that embodies her energy, personality and barrier-breaking entertainment style.” Plus, Elliott selected the top #CoolOffChallenge submissions to be part of the interactive experience at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

Missy Elliott started off in the music business as a member of the R&B girl group Sista. She later began writing songs for music acts such as Jodeci, SWV, 702, and Aaliyah. In addition, Missy Elliott penned records for Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Destiny’s Child, Mary J. Blige, Monica, Ciara, Keyshia Cole, and more.

The Swing Mob member released her groundbreaking debut album, Supa Dupa Fly, in 1997. Between 1999 and 2005, Elliott put out the studio albums Da Real World, Miss E… So Addictive, Under Construction, This Is Not a Test!, and The Cookbook. The 5-track Iconology EP arrived in 2019.

That same year, Missy Elliott became the first female rapper to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Additionally, Elliott was the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Elliott with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.