Missy Elliott Responds To Lil Wayne Naming Her In His Top 5

Hip Hop superstar Lil Wayne stopped by What’s Wright? with Nick Wright. During his conversation with the sports media personality, Wayne spoke about some of his favorite rappers.

In particular, Nick Wright asked the Young Money leader to name his Top 5 emcees dead or alive. Wayne quickly mentioned Supa Dupa Fly album creator Missy Elliott.

“For me, it’s always going to be first, Missy Elliott. She’s a huge influence on everything I’ve ever done. Jay-Z is the best to ever speak,” Lil Wayne told Wright. “And Biggie, obviously. Then, as a whole, I have Goodie Mob. Then I have UGK.”

Missy Elliott saw a clip of Lil Wayne on What’s Wright? talking about her being an influence on his career. The Songwriters Hall of Famer returned the praise for Lil Wayne on Twitter.

“Whenever [Lil Wayne] says my name in his interviews Twitter don’t have enough space for me to say my GRATEFULNESS because he is a LEGEND himself who birthed many emcees after him🙌🏾& as a man to acknowledge me as a big influence 4 him I send you love WAYNE💜,” tweeted Missy.

The “Work It” hitmaker also added, “Another reason this warms my heart is because I’ve seen many times [Lil Wayne] has said my name over & over for years no matter who the interviewers are he has never been hesitant to say me as a female & for that I am forever GRATEFUL🙏🏾💜.”

Throughout her four-decade career, Missy Elliott released numerous Platinum-certified albums such as 1997’s Supa Dupa Fly, 2001’s Miss E… So Addictive, and 2005’s The Cookbook. The Virginia native received MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2019.

Missy Elliott was also one of the inaugural inductees of the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame class of 2021. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented Missy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November of that same year.

