Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott & Dr. Dre’s Impact Recognized With Awards Ahead Of Grammys

The Recording Academy announced it’s bestowing the Global Impact Award to Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre and longtime music executive Sylvia Rhone. The four recipients will accept their awards at an event presented by the Black Music Collective.

“I am so thrilled to honor and celebrate these four giants in the music industry,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said. “Last year’s inaugural event was such a highlight during Grammy Week and now with Dre, Missy, Wayne and Sylvia there to pay tribute to this year, it’s definitely going to be another night to remember. I continue to be proud of the work of our Black Music Collective as it’s a vital part of what we do here at the Academy.”

Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott and Dr. Dre won’t be the only Hip-Hop artists getting awards in the lead-up to the 2023 Grammys. Slick Rick will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards on February 4.

The 2023 Grammys are scheduled to take place on February 5. The show will air live on CBS.