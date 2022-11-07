Lil Wayne: Packers Should’ve Gotten Rid Of Aaron Rodgers Before 2022 Season

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hip Hop superstar #LilWayne has turned on the reigning NFL MVP.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a poor showing in his team’s November 6 game against the Detroit Lions. Longtime Packers fan Lil Wayne appears to be over Rodgers’s run as Green Bay’s on-field leader.

Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions during yesterday’s game. Wayne’s favorite NFL franchise suffered a 15-9 loss to the Lions which dropped the Packers to a 3-6 record.

“GO PACK GO!!!!!” tweeted Lil Wayne on Sunday morning. He returned to the social media platform around 4:15 pm ET to add, “RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season.”

The Packers have lost five games in a row. The Matt LaFleur-coached squad still sits in second place in the National Football Conference’s NFC North division behind the Minnesota Vikings (7-1).

Aaron Rodgers has played for the Packers for his entire NFL career. The Super Bowl Champion and four-time NFL MVP presently has a 36.3 quarterback rating for the 2022 season. That QBR stat puts him in 27th place among quarterbacks this season.

Louisiana–raised Lil Wayne explained his love for the Packers stems from his father attending Super Bowl XXXI in New Orleans. The Packers defeated the New England Patriots for the NFL Championship at that 1997 game.

In 2011, Lil Wayne released “Green & Yellow” as the Packers headed into Super Bowl XLV to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Aaron Rodgers and the Pack outlasted the Steelers by winning SBXLV 31 to 25. The NFL presented Rodgers with the Super Bowl MVP trophy that year.

Despite blasting Aaron Rodgers’s disappointing season, Lil Wayne is a devoted sports fan. The Young Money frontman has made numerous appearances on ESPN and Fox Sports 1. In July, Wayne helped present the Best Team trophy to the Golden State Warriors at the 2022 Espy Awards.