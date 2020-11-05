Lil Wayne Pens Eloquent Poem After Girlfriend Leaves Him Over Trump Support

(AllHipHop News)
A lot of people turned their backs on Lil Wayne when he came out to the public in support of the current president, Donald Trump.
Black people, rap fans, and apparently his girlfriend, Denise Bidot.
According to TMZ, Bidot deleted her Instagram the day of the election, Nov. 3. Right before she deactivated the account, the two both unfollowed each other.
Her last post said it all, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough.”
The Young Money CEO and Founder took to social media to share a poem with his fans about how passionate he is, leaving people to suggest he is sending abandonment subs to his ex.
“I live the way I love and love the way I live,” he starts. “I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman.”
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 4, 2020
The Trump administration has been posting a shot of the POTUS and Lil Tunechi, signaling to Black men throughout the nation that he is the guy from them.
Ice Cube, Weezy, 50 Cent, Polow da Don and Lil Pump are not the only rappers to have been associated with The Don.
Trump has been mentioned in close to 300 songs. In many of these tunes, rappers equate success with his wealth.
However, there are some songs (particularly after he won the election) that call him out for his ways.
Check out these songs and sorry (not sorry) for you losing your girl:
