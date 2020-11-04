Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Leaves Him Over Trump

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Lil Wayne‘s girlfriend has left him for his endorsement of Donald Trump. This is wild to say the least. But his model girlfriend who is white did not approve of his endorsement of Donald Trump! How your model jawn more militant that you? She deleted her Instagram on Tuesday, but watchers noticed that they unfollowed each other a way back, a sign of trouble.
But she reportedly became completely finished with her lil dude after he did the photo-op with Donald Trump last week. Wayne has not removed the pictures of her from his Instagram but she’s out of here. Maybe he can win her back somehow.
Good for her though! Black Lives Matter!
Spread the love