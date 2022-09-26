Lil Wayne Puts Miami Beach Mansion On Sale For $29.5 Million

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne bought the home for $16.75 million in 2018, but he’s trying to sell the Miami Beach mansion for much more.

Lil Wayne is looking to sell his mansion in Miami Beach, Florida.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Young Money founder listed the home with a price tag of $29.5 million. He purchased it for $16.75 million in 2018.

The mansion is located on Allison Island. The house was built in 2017.

Lil Wayne’s Miami Beach home includes seven bedrooms and a movie theater. The roughly 10,600-square-foot mansion also features an outdoor swimming pool.

Cyril Matz, the listing agent for the property, told the Wall Street Journal the house next door to Weezy’s mansion sold for $16.5 million in January. Matz didn’t disclose why the New Orleans native decided to sell his home.

Outside of real estate, Lil Wayne’s former personal assistant filed a lawsuit against the prolific artist. Last month, Weezy’s ex-assistant Andrew Williams claimed the veteran rapper punched him on a private jet in June.

Williams said he tried to stop an altercation between Lil Wayne and a pilot. Weezy allegedly punched Williams in the jaw, which reportedly caused excessive damage due to “numerous rings and large jewelry on his hands.”

Lil Wayne allegedly fired the personal assistant after the incident. Williams sued his former boss for assault and wrongful termination.