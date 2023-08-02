Lil Wayne Scoffs At AI Replicating His Voice: “I’m One Of A Kind”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne seemed unfazed by the potential threat of AI-generated music despite it raising concerns in the industry.

AI’s ability to replicate voices raised all sorts of ethical questions in the music industry, but the technology failed to impress Lil Wayne. The diamond-selling rapper brushed off the idea of AI threatening his work in a Billboard cover story.

“Someone asked me about [AI] recently,” he said. “And they were trying to tell me that AI could make a voice that sounds just like me. But it’s not me because I’m amazing. I’m like, is this AI thing going to be amazing too? Because I am naturally, organically amazing. I’m one of a kind. So actually, I would love to see that thing try to duplicate this m###########.”

Lil Wayne also discussed his longevity in the interview. He credited his staying power to his work ethic and expressed gratitude for his career.

“I just keep going,” he said. “I never stop. It’s just the work ethic, plain and simple. No more, no less; I don’t do nothing but my music … Every single time I say the word “work,” I ask God to forgive me. ‘Cause I know this has never been a job. It’s just a dream come true. So that’s why I’ve never stopped.”

Lil Wayne is scheduled to perform at Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium in New York on August 11. He will be joined by Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and many more.