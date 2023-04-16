Pete Rock Echoes Drake’s Sentiments On AI: “It’s Mad Disrespectful”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pete Rock has made his opinion on artificial intelligence perfectly clear.

On Sunday (April 16), the lauded Hip-Hop producer took his thoughts to Twitter, writing, “AI is mad disrespectful and if y’all dont see that but think this AI stuff is dope then you are a part of the problem. They cant beat Black culture, so what do they do when they cant measure natural talent? Silly s### like AI! AI is such a cowardly act that bears no real soul or feeling.”

AI is mad disrespectful and if yall dont see that but think thisAI stuff is dope thenyou are a part of the problem.They cant beat black culture so what do they do when they cant measure natural talent?Silly s### like AI!AI is such a cowardly act that bears no real soul or feeling — PETEROCK.COM (@PeteRock) April 16, 2023

Drake feels similarly. Last week, the OVO boss took to his Instagram Stories to react to an AI-generated song using his voice to cover Ice Spice’s “Munch” single.

Drake commented on the AI-generated music following a Financial Times report, which detailed Universal Music Group’s efforts to block AI companies from accessing its copyrighted work.

“This is the final straw AI,” Drake wrote.

UMG urged Apple Music, Spotify and other streaming platforms to act in response to the proliferation of AI-generated music. AI companies used copyrighted songs to train bots, allowing users to create faux tracks.

UMG told the Financial Times, “We have become aware that certain AI systems might have been trained on copyrighted content without obtaining the required consents from, or paying compensation to, the rightsholders who own or produce the content.”