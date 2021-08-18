Lil Wayne Shares Details of Suicide Attempt Aged 12

Lil Wayne made a recent, very candid appearance on Emmanuel Acho’s “Uncomfortable Conversations’ podcast. The superstar rapper opened up about his childhood experiences and reveals a suicide attempt. The five-time-Grammy-Winning artist told the TV host about his mental health struggles. He described an incident when he was 12 years old and shot himself in the […]

Lil Wayne made a recent, very candid appearance on Emmanuel Acho’s “Uncomfortable Conversations’ podcast. The superstar rapper opened up about his childhood experiences and reveals a suicide attempt.

The five-time-Grammy-Winning artist told the TV host about his mental health struggles. He described an incident when he was 12 years old and shot himself in the chest.

Lil Wayne says his mental health issues go back to when he was just 10 years old. A couple of years later at the age of 12, his mother, Jacida Carter found out that he was skipping school. The fear that she would tell him to quit rapping led him to attempt to take his own life.

Wayne recounts calling the police and then getting his mother’s gun from her bedroom. He was too scared to shoot himself in the head so he shot himself in the chest, aiming for his heart. It was painless and he awoke to the police banging on the door.

He describes the relationship with his mother after his suicide attempt. “What I never said was: The mom that I knew before that day… I have never met or seen or heard that lady again in my life,” Wayne stated. “So I didn’t die that day, but somebody was gone. She’s never been that way [again].”

The rapper explains that he’s hoping to help anyone else out there who’s struggling with their mental health” by “being vulnerable” and “brave” and sharing his journey.”

Lil Wayne on “Uncomfortable Conversation with Emmanuel Acho

The New Orleans police officer who saved his life has spoken to TMZ who says the rapper has got his back for life.

Robert Hoobler, “Uncle Bob” to Lil Wayne, says he saw Weezy in 2019. Wayne told Bob if he ever needs anything all he has to do is say the word. He offered to provide Bob with financial support if he ever needed it.

Bob has never had to take up the offer. However, there is a possibility he could join Lil Wayne’s team in an administrative capacity.

Wayne says although his struggles with mental health did not disappear with money or fame, he is now in a better place, happy doing what he loves. He uses prayer to help him manage his emotions and is happiest when performing, creating, and helping people.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story or experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.