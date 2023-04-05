Lil Wayne Teases Upcoming Collab With LSU Star Flau’jae Johnson 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne says he has spoken to National Championship winner Flau’jae Johnson and revealed the pair are “about to connect musically soon.”

LSU freshman Flau’jae Johnson just can’t lose!

As if finishing the basketball season as a national champion wasn’t enough, the 19-year-old aspiring Hip-Hop artist has apparently snagged herself a feature with one of the genre’s biggest names. According to Lil Wayne, he and Flau’jae have something in the works.

The Young Money honcho teased an upcoming collab during LSU’s Final Four matchup against Virginia Tech on Friday (Mar. 31).

“Actually, me and Flau’jae, we’ve spoken, but we about to connect musically soon,” Lil Wayne revealed. “That’s shoutout to Miss Kim [Mulkey] too. Because Kim told me, ‘you must do something with my girl Flau’jae.’ I was like ‘say less.’”

Flau’jae, clearly living out her wildest dreams, shared the clip-on Twitter Tuesday. “Imagine Winning A National Championship Your FRESHMAN Year! Then Getting A Lil Wayne Feature Right After ??! What is life,” she tweeted.

Imagine Winning A National Championship Your FRESHMAN Year! Then Getting A Lil Wayne Feature Right After ??!🔥🔥 What is life 😫 pic.twitter.com/38TinB05Ja — Flaujae 4️⃣ (@Flaujae) April 4, 2023

One of her fellow LSU players, Angel Reese, who has seen her fair share of headlines over the national championships, wants in on the collab. However, she doesn’t want to feature as an artist. “Just let me be the video vixen 😭🤣,” she jokingly tweeted.

If that wasn’t enough, another musical giant also offered his services for whatever Lil Wayne and Flau’jae have going on. “And just let me do the humming,” NBA YoungBoy wrote in response to Angel’s tweet.

And just let me do the humming https://t.co/B0fwJzHRyj — essie and millions ••••••• (@BAEHELPTOP) April 4, 2023

After revealing she manifested the national championship win and her 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year award, Flau’joe admitted she has one other goal to check off.

Wowwww🥹!! DREAM BIG. WRITE IT DOWN. PRAY. THEN WORKK!!! Nothing is impossible !!! 🗣️ https://t.co/W7tjRwUp9m pic.twitter.com/tDteg84RDc — Flaujae 4️⃣ (@Flaujae) April 4, 2023

“I told @espn I wanted to win a National championship and a Grammy by the time I finish college ! IM HALFWAY THERE !!” she tweeted.

With a potential Lil Wayne collab on the way, anything is possible for the talented young woman.