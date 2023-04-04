Boosie Calls Out First Lady Jill Biden For Inviting Iowa Team To The White House

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The controversy surrounding the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s tournament final has made the matchup one of the most talked-about Final Four games in years. Louisiana-bred rapper Boosie Badazz even shared his thoughts on the fallout from Louisiana State University’s 102-85 victory over Iowa.

A lot of the conversation about this year’s Final Four centered around LSU player Angel Reese taunting Iowa Hawkeyes player Caitlin Clark. Previously, Clark did the same heckling hand gesture during Iowa’s Elite Eight victory over Louisville.

Some critics accused Angel Reese, a Black woman, of bad sportsmanship. Many of Reese’s defenders pointed out that Caitlin Clark, a Caucasian woman, did not receive the same level of scrutiny. First Lady of the United States Jill Biden apparently wants to calm the waters in an unconventional way.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House; we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” said First Lady Biden. “But, you know, I’m going to tell [President Joe Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

Boosie Wants The FLOTUS To Stick To Tradition

As mentioned, typically, only the championship-winning team attends an event at the White House with the President. Jill Biden’s suggestion of Iowa possibly getting to visit the POTUS/FLOTUS upset some people on social media, including Boosie.

“@FLOTUS I HOPE THAT WAS A JOKE!! DON’T DO THAT TO THESE GIRLS WHO HAVE WORKED THEIR ENTIRE LIVES TO GET TO THIS MOMENT!! [AND] IOWA DID NOT PLAY SUCH A GOOD GAME, THEY GOT SMASHED!! IT’S ‘AMERICAN HISTORY’ U WIN GO TO THE WHITE HOUSE, U LOSE U GO TO YOURS!!” tweeted Boosie on Monday night.

Prior to Boosie calling out Jill Biden, LSU’s Angel Reese made it clear she also had no interest in showing up at the White House alongside Caitlin Clark and Iowa. Reese quote-tweeted an ESPN article about the First Lady’s recommendation and simply added, “🤣🤣🤣A JOKE.”