Boosie Celebrates LSU Win By Cutting Net On His Home Court

The Louisiana rapper is one of the team’s biggest supporters.

After Louisiana State University won the NCAA Women’s championship title, rapper Boosie Badazz took to the court in his own house and celebrated.

The team was led to victory by Angel Reese, a Black player labeled hood by the media and press. Well now, one of the hood’s biggest champions sent a message to the team that he got their back— especially saluting Reese who has been the target of a lot of hate over the last week.

In a video posted by @ChuckStarFilms, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper cuts the net off of a basketball hoop, and poses with the net around his neck.

The southern hitmaker had been pretty vocal about the team and their competition all season.

During the show, he shouted out the bushy hair champion Jasmine Carson from the LSU squad, nicknaming her “LSU Ice Spice,” and calling her “The Truth.”

Then he commented, referring to Iowa and Caitlin Clark, saying, “They dead. They dead. Larry Bird, come get your daughter. They dead. They shot in the head.”

Boosie shares his live reaction to the LSU & Iowa game pic.twitter.com/RrNZOMAIMc — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 2, 2023

The team loves them some Boosie too.

LSU bumping Boosie in the locker room after last night’s game 🔥



Via- @Flaujae pic.twitter.com/kQHIRBKyMp — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) April 1, 2023

Twitter had a ball comparing LSU to Iowa, noting the totally different vibes of the team.

One person wrote, “I can’t get over Iowa and LSU facing each other in the women’s national championship game…a tale of 2 cultures 😂😭”