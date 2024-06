Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cher is coming to the defense of her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, who was recently involved in a fight between Tyga and Travis Scott’s respective crews.

The dust-up happened at the Cannes Film Festival in France, where promoter Richie Akiva was holding a star-studded party. Edwards was filmed pummeling 808 Mafia producer Southside before Scott pulled him off.

On Saturday (June 1), Cher tweeted in defense of her 38-year-old man, “I’m Proud of Alexander. He Didn’t Start The fight. Against 2 Men,… He finished it, Gotta Love Him.”

I’m Proud of Alexander.

He Didn’t Start The fight

Against 2 Men,… He finished it, Gotta Love Him — Cher (@cher) June 1, 2024

The incident took place on May 24 during Akiva’s event. Travis Scott was reportedly upset when Akiva shouted out Tyga and Edwards at the event. Tyga is the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, the mother of Scott’s children. Scott allegedly snatched the mic from Akiva, leading to a confrontation with Edwards.

“Travis was the aggressor,” a source said. “He and his team were being neurotic, erratic and crazy. He was there looking for a fight with anyone to be honest.”

Scott allegedly threatened Tyga’s security and returned with Southside, leading to the melee. A witness claimed Edwards “and Tyga’s assistant began to beat up Travis,” but security was eventually able to restore some order. Tyga, meanwhile, stayed off to the side of the DJ booth. Tyga, Edwards and their entourage stayed at the party, while Scott and Southside left the event.

New video of Travis Scott’s altercation involving Tyga’s camp, Alexander “AE” Edwards & Southside TMZ reports that a fight broke out after Richie Akiva gave props to both Travis Scott and Tyga on stage. Travis seemed upset about being associated with Tyga, possibly due to their… pic.twitter.com/Uzw9sRmOvc — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 24, 2024

TMZ caught up with Edwards a few days after the fight and asked if he and Scott had a chance to talk it out. He replied, “It’s all good. He [his bodyguard] ain’t have to work that nigh. But shout out Southside, that’s my n####. I know he was just defending his boy and doing what he was supposed to be doing as his boy.”

Edwards added there’s “no hard feelings,” between them, saying, “It is what it is, it went how it went. I don’t wann fight. I don’t initiate that s###. I’m a protect myself and my people.”

When asked if he had a message for Scott, he replied, “No message. They got the message. It’s just n##### being n#####, at the end of the day. It’s a healthy fade, that’s what it is.”