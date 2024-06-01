Will Drake’s Beef With Kendrick Lamar Get Him Sued?

A mom’s wrath might be the next beef Drake has to deal with.

Drake has been relatively quiet in the last few weeks. Things are starting to die down in the public sector, even though the internet is still going crazy over the beef with Kendrick Lamar. Nevertheless, I’m hearing some words that Drake might have another problem related to the conflict with his West Coast rival.

Remember all the chatter around his secret 11-year-old daughter? The daughter that Drake doesn’t have? Well, it was quite hilarious to hear Drake discuss feeding this erroneous, horrific information to Kendrick Lamar and his crew. By the way, there was never any sort of proof or verification that that was the case. But that’s neither here nor there. Anyway, when those images did emerge, there were real faces and a real young girl used in those images.

I don’t know how true it is, but somebody reached out and said they were upset at Drake for using those images. Supposedly (but not confirmed), the mother of said young girl is angry. A go-between, not the woman, is stating there may be legal repercussions behind the use of that image. This is just a rumor at the moment, but it could provide some insight into how deep this could get.

I first heard this a while ago, so there hasn’t been a whole lot of movement on it since then. But I’m not so sure this is just gonna go away, because the beef itself has not gone away. In fact, a lot of folks still maintain that “Family Matters” is the best song out of all of them.

In the meantime, 40 allegedly threatened to slap DJ Cipha Sounds. In Toronto, the New York-based DJ was accused of playing “Not Like Us” during a DJ set. It got back to 40, who was also brutalized in the Pusha T beef. He did not like that. He made several threats according to the New York DJ, saying he was willing to put hands on him “on sight.” I’m not exactly sure who they are, but I don’t think it’s that easy. It seems like things are getting a little testy out here in the world. Hopefully, it continues to be a nonviolent confrontation.

But I think they need to take this violence up with the perpetrators of said violence so that we understand who they are truly upset with. Because they certainly shouldn’t be mad at the DJ. I do think that this beef with Kendrick Lamar will never end. This won’t be like Nas and Jay. There’s not gonna be a reunion tour, collaborations, or any of that. This is BEEF for life.