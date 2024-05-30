Does Punch Trolling Kendrick Lamar’s Chanel Shoot With Drake Bars Signal End Of Beef?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar either feels no shame, or is truly reverting back to his default mode of going ghost, despite Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch trolling his flicks from his Chanel shoot with references to his rap beef with Drake.

It obviously didn’t take long for images of Lamar posing for Chanel, shot by photographer Malick Bodian, to begin trending and circulating on social media. Like, be for real—Kendrick Lamar just took a photo, someone put it in National Geographic right now. Nah, I’m kidding, but on a real note, these were some striking frames.

In the black and white shots, the West Coast MC poses with his head resting within the palm of his hand lackadaisically while giving the camera a stoic, wide-eyed look. As the photos gained traction on Twitter (X), Punch couldn’t help but give Lamar a hard time for fully leaning into his model moves.

Punch responded to a thread of the photos with a reference to Lamar’s chart-topping Drake diss track, “Not Like Us,” with “Certified Loverboy lol.”

Certified Loverboy lol — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) May 29, 2024

Punch followed up with another tweet of an exchange he shared with Lamar regarding the shoot, which revealed how the Compton native truly felt about the flicks.

“What you doing dawg,” Punch questioned in a text stamped with a crying laughing emoji.

Though he didn’t reply by writing “b###h I’m attractive,” Lamar’s response was similar in nature as he wrote, “I think I’m cute on there man. Couldn’t resist.”

“What are you doing with them dreamy eyes n**ga?” Punch followed up, to which Lamar, responded, “I’m crying dawg.”

I gotta admit, I’m a little surprised K. Dot’s reply didn’t embrace his “Rich Spirit” lyrics, considering fans have since decoded it as a dry sneak diss toward Drake following their record breaking rap beef. However, upon thinking about it, the response he gave definitely makes sense.

For one, we could give Lamar the benefit of the doubt and assume he may not have seen Punch’s CLB tweet. But given the way Punch was trolling him, it would seem like he would’ve told Lamar about the swipe on his own. And then again, in a world where his “Not Like Us” diss is quickly becoming a summer anthem and gaining on streams at bar mitzvahs and OVO brick and mortar stores, Lamar is likely unbothered right now.

It’s hard to believe though, that the same self-proclaimed “old-school Gemini” told Drake he should die during their rap beef, is letting something like this slide. Even if it’s a running joke with the homies. But then again, Lamar has folks walking the streets shouting “A minor” and trespassers pulling up to Drake’s Toronto home like every other day right now, so it seems like he doesn’t really have a point to prove anymore.

Could it be that the beef is truly over? Or will a future dust-up or sly remark from one of his associates force Lamar’s hand do dig even deeper into the stash of diss tracks, which he reportedly recorded 10 of in one studio session, to wreak even more havoc on Drake. I guess we’ll just have to f##k around and find out!

Check out the exchange above.