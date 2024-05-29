Kendrick Lamar Says He Looks “Cute” In Chanel Photoshoot, According To Text Exchange With TDE’s Punch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Not Like Us” rapper catches some friendly jabs.

After scoring a decisive victory in his battle with Drake, Kendrick Lamar has remained mostly silent in public. However, one of the pgLang founder’s private conversations came to light.

Photos of Kendrick Lamar posing for a Chanel campaign hit the internet. Terrence “Punch” Henderson, president of Lamar’s longtime label home TDE, had some jokes about the images for the French luxury fashion house.

Punch shared a text exchange he had with K. Dot on social media. During the conversation, the A Room Full of Mirrors member asked Lamar, “What you doing dawg?”

Kendrick Lamar responded, “I think I’m cute on there man. Couldn’t resist.” Punch then texted back, “What are you doing with them dreamy eyes n####??” Lamar replied, “I’m crying dawg.”

Top Dawg Entertainment released Kendrick Lamar’s five studio LPs, including 2022’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The Compton-raised MC launched the pgLang entertainment company with former TDE executive Dave Free in 2020.

“Even if they fall on their head, they gotta fall on their head, get up, learn from that, and keep moving. You’re concerned always. But it’s still like, ‘I’m proud of you, bro. Do what you do.’ If you need something, the phone is open,” Punch said in September 2022 about Lamar parting ways with TDE.