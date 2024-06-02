Yung Gravy Trades Mic For Bat With St. Louis Cardinals

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yung Gravy is bringing his Hip-Hop game to the St. Louis Cardinals as the team’s latest player with a unique contract.

Yung Gravy is swapping his microphone for a baseball bat—at least for one day.

The St. Louis Cardinals signed the multi-platinum artist to a one-day contract, bringing a touch of Hip-Hop flair to Busch Stadium.

Yung Gravy, known for hits like “Mr. Clean” and “1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot,” Yung Gravy accepted the Cardinals’ offer with enthusiasm, donning a custom jersey.

If there were any doubts about this collaboration, MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger squashed them when he announced it on the air.

The news sparked quite a commotion online, particularly on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Yung Gravy’s journey to the big leagues started when podcast host Bobbi Althoff asked him if he played for the Cardinals—a question that led him to post a humorous plea on TikTok.

“Any teams out there willing to have Yung Gravy? Cardinals are my first pick!”

Shortly after that, the Cardinals responded affirmatively, and fans can watch him unbox his custom jersey on social media.

While the one-day stint with the Cardinals is grabbing headlines, it’s not the only exciting venture for Gravy in 2024.

The artist is gearing up for his “Grits & Gravy” Tour.