Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Wu-Tang Clan To Perform At Summerfest 2022

Over 100 headliners have been booked for the Milwaukee event.

Three big Hip Hop acts will hit the stage at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 25. Summerfest organizers tapped Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Wu-Tang Clan for the annual live event.

Lil Wayne released his most recent solo studio LP, Funeral, two years ago. Wiz Khalifa dropped the Stoner’s Night collaborative project with Juicy J earlier this year. Wu-Tang Clan’s catalog includes the classic albums Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) from 1993 and Wu-Tang Forever from 1997.

The 54th edition of the Milwaukee-based Summerfest will feature over 100 headliners representing various music genres. Justin Bieber, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, and Backstreet Boys are also among the scheduled performers.

In addition, this year’s Summerfest will feature performances by Jaden, Anthony Hamilton, 2 Chainz, Cordae, Alessia Cara, Willow, Boys II Men, Big Boi, Jojo, and more. The festival’s full lineup, including official set dates/times, is available at summerfest.com.

“It feels great to announce our highly anticipated lineup and have the festival back in its regular summer timeframe for 2022,” says Don Smiley, President/CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Smiley adds, “From Justin Bieber, Halsey, Backstreet Boys, and a special Summerfest co-headlining show with Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Wu-Tang Clan, to John Fogerty, Steve Aoki, Halestorm, and others, it would be difficult to find a more diverse lineup anywhere.”

He continues, “Make plans to join us for Summerfest this June, one of the most affordable music festivals in the world, and home to over 1,000 artists performing live over the nine-day run.” Summerfest 2022 is scheduled for June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.