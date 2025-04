Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne is bringing back Young Money Radio with Cordae joining him for a one-on-one conversation in the Season 3 premiere.

Lil Wayne has announced he is relaunching Young Money Radio with Cordae as his first guest.

The Young Money Entertainment founder made the announcement with a video teaser earlier this week.

The show’s return comes just two months before the release of Wayne’s highly anticipated album Tha Carter VI, scheduled to drop June 6 through Young Money and Republic Records.

The sixth chapter in his long-running Carter series was teased during a Cetaphil commercial that aired during Super Bowl LIX, flashing cryptic messages like “CARTER VI” and “DO NOT DISTURB ‘TIL 06-06-2025.”

Wayne officially announced the album’s pre-order on April 1 by posting vintage footage and promotional clips to his social media accounts.

The clip, soundtracked by Tha Carter IV‘s “She Will,” featured a montage of the rapper’s legendary career.

“I was put here for a reason,” Wayne said in one snippet. It might be hard to outdo myself, but it ain’t hard to do myself, so that’s what I do. They call me Weezy Baby if ya nasty. So now I’m a make these platinum plaques and I’m a teach the game.”

Tha Carter VI

Pre Order Now

Coming 6.6.25https://t.co/XqYmBlbSEg pic.twitter.com/w3kPkpfh71 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 1, 2025

Cordae’s appearance follows the release of his third studio album, The Crossroads, which debuted in November 2024.

The Maryland rapper will sit down with Wayne for an exclusive conversation, continuing the show’s tradition of pairing music with personal dialogue.

Young Money Radio initially launched in 2017 on DASH Radio before transitioning to Apple Music. The platform has become a hub for music debuts, artist interviews and cultural discussions. Past guests have included Eminem and NBA star Kevin Durant.

The Season 3 premiere of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio airs April 4 on Apple Music.