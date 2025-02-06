Lil Wayne Trolls Super Bowl Snub In “Time Sensitive” Album Announcement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne basically told folks to stop asking for the album until it drops in June—and that he’s over the Super Bowl LIX snub!

Lil Wayne has revealed the exciting announcement he teased in anticipation of the upcoming Super Bowl LIX—and it does indeed correlate to his forthcoming album.

On Thursday (February 6), the New Orleans native shared an Instagram post featuring an early Super Bowl ad for moisturizing company Cetaphil in which he stars alongside actor and alternative artist Bookem Woodbine.

In a move which appears to both troll and leverage his “sensitive” reaction to Kendrick Lamar being named as the headliner of the halftime show in his hometown, Wayne announced his album the Carter VI will arrive in early June.

“Sometimes, we all get a Lil Sensitive… and hey, who hasn’t been there?” Wayne wrote in the caption of the post. “Right, @Cetaphil? Because if you can’t solve your sensitive situation, you can at least soothe your sensitive skin. #LilSensitive #PassTheCetaphil #CetaphilPartner #SeatToFill.”

While Lil Wayne didn’t provide any other additional details on the project, other than the June 6 release date, he did issue a “do not disturb” message to fans further pointing to the aforementioned calendared arrival. However, the verbiage of the announcement could also be a reference to his response to Kendrick Lamar over the bars the West Coast MC name-dropped him in on his GNX album track “wacced out murals,” which also indirectly quotes Wayne’s statement about not being selected to perform at the Super Bowl.

For context, Kendrick Lamar raps, “I used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/The irony I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,” on the song.

In a statement Lil Wayne shared on Twitter (X) last November, he responded with a message for those trying to draw him into lyrical warfare.

“Man wtf I do?!” he began. “I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness.”

He warned, “Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.”

Stay tuned for more details and check out the quirky ad Wayne is featured in that doubles as the album announcement in the post above.