Lil Wayne’s performance at SNL50: The Anniversary Special has sparked a heated debate among fans, prompting his daughter Reginae Carter to step forward to defend the rap icon.

Dave Chappelle introduced Weezy to the stage for Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special on Sunday (February 16). He was joined by The Roots and DJ T. Lewis to perform a medley of his biggest hits, including “Uproar,” “Lollipop,” “6 Foot 7 Foot,” “Mrs. Officer” and “A Milli.”

The SNL50 special was a star-studded three-hour event on NBC and Peacock, featuring iconic sketches, musical performances, and appearances from former cast members and special guests.

While many fans applauded Lil Wayne’s set, others found it underwhelming. Some used the Young Money founder’s performance as evidence of why he wasn’t chosen for the Super Bowl, while others went as far as claiming it outshined Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show.

“I love Lil Wayne with my whole damn heart,” one fan shared. “But this SNL performance is making those who said he should have played the Super Bowl look even dumber.”

“People were dead serious saying Lil Wayne should’ve done the Super Bowl halftime show over Kendrick,” added another. “Please watch this SNL performance.”

A third declared, “This SNL performance proves that Lil Wayne shouldn’t ever do a Super Bowl.”

However, Lil Wayne’s eldest child, Reginae Carter, fired back at the critics.

“Yall are some d riders !” she wrote on Instagram. “My dad been having fun performing for years ! He is truly himself when he hit the stage . Go play with yall mf kids .. he collected a check after this .. what yall get for hating? Not a damn thing!”

Check out Lil Wayne’s SNL50 Anniversary Special performance below.