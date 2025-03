Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Novi is paying tribute to his father, Lil Wayne, and Playboi Carti with his new remix, “REALLY LIKE WEEZY/BBY WEEZY.”

The 15-year-old aspiring rapper remixed “LIKE WEEZY” from Carti’s new album, Music.

Lil Novi released his tribute track “REALLY LIKE WEEZY/BBY WEEZY (Remix)” on Tuesday (March 25).

The teen also teased an upcoming music video set to release “next week.”

Lil Novi, the youngest son of Lil Wayne and singer Nivea, has been steadily building his own rap career, appearing alongside his father on projects such as “No Ceilings 3.”

In a recent 2024 interview with Flophouse Atlanta, Lil Novi made headlines when he compared Carti to his legendary father.

When asked who he considered the greatest rapper of all time, Novi initially responded, “Obviously, my dad.”

However, he quickly added, “But for me, I’d say like because Carti is like the Wayne now, so yeah, Carti.”

The host pushed back on Novi’s comparison, prompting the young rapper to clarify his statement.

“If you really like think, he’s there,” Novi explained. “He’s reached that level. He’s done crazy numbers.”

Lil Novi’s comments reflect a growing sentiment among younger Hip-Hop listeners who see Playboi Carti as a defining artist of their generation.

Born in November 2009, Lil Novi is the youngest of Lil Wayne’s four children, joining siblings Reginae Carter, Dwayne Michael Carter III and Kameron Carter.

Despite his young age, Novi has already begun carving out his musical path, inspired by his father’s extensive catalog and contemporary artists like Carti.

Novi previously expressed his preference for Lil Wayne’s recent music, naming Tha Carter V as one of his favorite albums.