Lil Wop’s Cross-Dressing Photo Goes Viral

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The sex worker wants the world to know he’s into feminine men and transgender women.

Chicago-bred rapper Lil Wop has leaned heavily into promoting his sexual content on OnlyFans. A new photo on his Instagram page has generated a lot of conversation.

Over the weekend, Wop uploaded a picture to Instagram that appears to be the Halloween project creator dressed in lingerie. The caption reads, “I’ll be a bad b#### for you if [you’re] the right one. 🥰 Subscribe To My OF 😝.”

Lil Wop’s Instagram post quickly spread across the internet as social media users weighed in on the image. Some of his fans showed support for his openness while other people criticized Wop for sharing the photograph.

Previously, Wop came out as bisexual in 2022. In addition, the former protégé of Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane has publicly admitted to being attracted to feminine men and transgender women.

“Don’t get me wrong. I ain’t out here sucking no d### or getting f##### in the ass or no s### like that, but I’ll make a n#### my b####,” said Lil Wop in a 2022 interview.

Wop added, “I’m masculine, so I’m a m############ king. I come from kings, royalty. I like power.” He also stated, “I ain’t soft, sweet, or none of that s###. I just wanted to put that out to the world. So everybody’s welcome to come f### with me.”