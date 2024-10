Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “XANARCHY” rapper sparked controversy after calling 2Pac’s music “boring” in a 2018 interview with REVOLT TV.

Lil Xan was smacked with a hefty fine over a 2020 incident in which he pulled out a gun on a hardcore 2Pac fan. According to TMZ Hip-Hop, a judge overseeing the case entered a default judgment on October 23 against Xan ordering him to pay $27,823.89 in damages to Anthony Sanchez.

Sanchez confronted Lil Xan at a 7-11 in Los Angeles over disparaging remarks the XANARCHY rapper made about 2Pac that were going viral at the time. During the heated exchange, Lil Xan brandished a weapon and started waving it around at Sanchez. Sanchez then filed a lawsuit against Xan, claiming he “feared” for his life. Because Lil Xan ignored the suit, Sanchez won by default.

Lil Xan sparked controversy in 2018 after calling 2Pac’s music “boring” in an interview with REVOLT TV. The Hip-Hop community was furious and at one point, police had to escort Xan to safety after his comments caused a mob of students to descend on him at a Del Taco in Redlands, California. He eventually ran to a nearby YMCA for protection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Xan Aka DIEGO 💔 (@xanxiety)

Lil Xan expressed regret over his comments in a 2023 interview with AllHipHop.

“That interview should’ve never even been aired ‘cause I wasn’t in a good place during the interview,” Lil Xan said. “I was angry at that time. And all that came down to was a result of me just trying to get the interview done quicker. I was like, ‘Next question. Next question.’ And then they just give me questions and I’m messing around.”

He continued, “I think Tupac is a legend. I don’t have to explain myself to anybody, but I grew on a lot of old school West Coast, a lot of old school East Coast. But after that, that was just a little mishap. It was the result of me not being as mature as I am today, inexperienced with interviews a lot too.”

Lil Xan has been busy promoting his latest album, DIEGO. He has yet to comment on the judge’s ruling.