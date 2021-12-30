Lil Xan Threatens To Take Stat Quo To Court For Almost Killing Him With Drugs

Lil Xan is putting his manager, rapper Stat Quo, on blast. According to Xan, Stat Quo was supplying his client with drugs while he was out on tour with Nicki Minaj!

Rapper Lil Xan is now saying that his ex-manager Stat Quo enabled his drug addiction by supplying him with drugs.

Dr. Dre’s protégé is said to have spent thousands of dollars with drug dealers to make sure his artist could get high.

Paw_Patrol_Chase on Youtube captured the Instagram Live rant where the “Betrayed” rapper talked about Lil Peep. Xan stated that because he had exploitive representation, his fate could have been death by drug overdose, just like his peer.

Xan said, “Do you guys remember the whole Lil Peep, the story when his management was giving him drugs, and it just wasn’t helping out and all that?”

Xan continued to share, “That happened to me on tour. My manager, well I don’t even like to call him my manager anymore, Stat Quo, remember that name, Stat Quo.”

The Mexican-American rapper says that while he was on tour with Nicki Minaj and Juice WRLD in 2018, Stat Quo was “supplying” him “with drugs.”

When Xan was feeling the effects of withdrawals but needed to perform, the artist-turned-manager would call a plug to get the young man his fix.

“He’s gonna act like he didn’t do that, like a f#####’ hypocrite, and I’m really feeling like I should take him to court Because that was a time I almost died from the drugs. I was so skinny, unhealthy,” he continued adding, “Also, he took my car away, too, that I paid the majority of the money. … Now he wants $30,000 of the remaining money to pay it off. It’s literally all my money in the car and he won’t give it to me.”

A University of Florida grad, Stat Quo was signed to Dr. Dre and Eminem as the second artist on Shady Records and Aftermath Entertainment. He never debuted on the label but put out a project in 2010 on Dream Big Ventures.