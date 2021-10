Lil Yachty is celebrating a new bundle of joy after he welcomed a daughter into the world! Read more!

Lil Yachty done went and had himself an even littler boat.

The Quality Control rapper recently welcomed his first child. And despite him being Southern-grown, his little girl was born a few weeks ago in New York City.

According to TMZ, who dropped the news, there is not a lot of information about his daughter or her mother, but we are sure that the new dad is on cloud nine.

Cloud nine or not, business is still going on.

His social media accounts show that he is not only in the studio, but shopping for beats. He tweeted on October 16th that producers should drop their beats in the comments. He said, “Drop yo beat snippets under this tweet,” to which hundreds flocked to submit tracks.

After listening to some submissions, Boat couldn’t help himself and responded saying, “Bra I hope y’all n##### don’t quit yall day job c##….”

Afterward, he took to Instagram to announce his new song titled, “Believing.”

“New song “Believing” on the @Pokemon #Pokemon25 album – listen NOW Link in bio”

The song is off Pokémon 25: The Album, which also features Post Malone, Tierra Whack, Katy Perry, Vince Staples, and J Balvin.

In September, after his involvement was announced, he said, “I’ve always been a huge Pokémon fan and I jumped at the opportunity to be on the album. I love the record I did for it called ‘Believing’ and I hope it inspires my fans to chase their dreams.”

Now, we are sure he will also inspire his new daughter to chase her dreams too!