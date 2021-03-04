(AllHipHop News)
Longtime interviewer DJ Vlad is not always the most popular media personality among certain Hip Hop recording artists or supporters of Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan. Lil Yachty let his feelings about the VladTV host be known in a series of tweets.
“VLAD TV u a b#### c## that’s not what I said, stop twisting words u FBI agent,” tweeted Yachty on Wednesday afternoon. The heated post is apparently a response to a headline used on the VladTV Instagram page and website.
The controversial outlet ran a story titled “Lil Yachty Seems to Confirm He’s No Longer Cool with Lil Uzi Vert.” The article was based on a phone interview the Atlanta-raised rapper did on the No Jumper podcast. When asked about Uzi during the No Jumper conversation, Yachty eventually said, “It’s love everywhere. At the end of the day, it’s love.”
Nobody’s twisting your words. They asked if you and & Lil Uzi Vert were cool and you said “ehhhh”. Watch the video yourself before you start accusing people of twisting words that you said yourself. Kids today love to play victim & blame everyone else for their own actions 😂
— DJ Vlad – VladTV.com (@djvlad) March 3, 2021
Vlad replied to Yachty by tweeting, “Nobody’s twisting your words. They asked if you and Lil Uzi Vert were cool and you said ‘ehhhh.’ Watch the video yourself before you start accusing people of twisting words that you said yourself. Kids today love to play victim and blame everyone else for their own actions [face with tears of joy emoji].”
Yachty then wrote, “N#### it don’t mean we not cool, it means I rather not speak on the situation publicly.” Vlad responded, “AKA meaning you’re not cool with him. Because if you were cool you would say it. Stop acting like people are stupid, Yachty. You said what you said. Stand behind your words like a man.”
“U a b#### and ur dumb e######### u dumb f###. I don’t have a problem with him we just don’t talk,” declared Yachty. Vlad then suggested the Quality Control representative actually had issues with Lil Uzi Vert over JT of the City Girls. JT reportedly dated Yachty in the past, and she is now apparently in a relationship with Uzi.
AKA meaning you’re not cool with him. Because if you were cool you would say it. Stop acting like people are stupid, Yachty. You said what you said. Stand behind your words like a man.
— DJ Vlad – VladTV.com (@djvlad) March 3, 2021
“Well, after doing some digging, now I see that your Lil Uzi Vert comment that you’re trying to backtrack from is a whole lot more than ‘we just don’t talk.’ Seems like this whole thing is really about… JT of the City Girls. And here’s the tweet that started it all,” posted Vlad along with screenshots of two Lil Uzi Vert tweets referring to Lil Yachty and JT.
Yachty then quote-tweeted that tweet from Vlad with the screenshots of Uzi’s old tweets and actually tagged his fellow 2016 XXL Freshman Class alum. The Lil Boat 3 album creator also added, “[four faces with tears of joy emojis] @LILUZIVERT look at this n####.”
As of press time, Lil Uzi Vert has not addressed the Lil Yachty versus DJ Vlad back-and-forth. The Philadelphia-bred rhymer was questioned about the status of his friendship with Yachty on Twitter last month. He originally answered “yes” when asked if he “still f#### with Yachty.” However, that tweet by Uzi has since been deleted.
Well, after doing some digging, now I see that your Lil Uzi Vert comment that you're trying to backtrack from is a whole lot more than "we just don't talk". Seems like this whole thing is really about…. JT of the City Girls. And here's the tweet that started it all: pic.twitter.com/eM2WYYb5ER
— DJ Vlad – VladTV.com (@djvlad) March 4, 2021
😂😂😂😂 @LILUZIVERT look at this n#### https://t.co/cSmGjroBFb
— concrete boy boat/ most hated (@lilyachty) March 4, 2021