Lil Yachty Denies Karrahbooo’s Claim He Blocked Her Deal With Young Thug While He Was In Jail

Get the latest on Lil Yachty’s response to allegations made by his former artist Karrahbooo.

Lil Yachty is seemingly standing up for himself after his former Concrete Boys signee Karrahbooo came forward with new claims against him involving his fellow Atlanta rap counterpart Young Thug.

On Tuesday (December 17), a video clip began circulating on social media in which Karrahbooo discussed negotiating a deal with multiple labels and artists, including Yachty and Thug. According to the former first lady of Concrete Boys, Lil Boat was not happy that she was fielding offers from other entities — despite the fact that he hadn’t officially brought her into the fold.

“Even before I signed with him — the day I dropped the song is the day he hit me up, trying to sign me,” Karrahbooo said in part in the video. “That same week, other labels reached out to me. He still hasn’t cosign me publicly.”

Karrahbooo went on to reveal that Thug ended up reaching out to her while still incarcerated in Cobb County Corrections as he fought his YSL RICO case. She says she shared her excitement with Lil Boat, expecting him to be happy for her, but instead, claims he was hating on her and Thugger.

“Young Thug was in jail checking for me,” she said.

“I told Boat, I was excited, I told him. He like ‘What the f#ck can that n#gga do for you from jail?’ And I’m like ‘Ugh you’re such a hater’.”

She added, before the clip ended, “And it was other labels hitting me up those first two weeks before he ever ever even acknowledged me publicly.”

Lil Yachty appeared to catch wind of the video and shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story seemingly denying Karrahbooo’s claim.

“Lying for attention I wish you well,” Lil Yachty wrote in the caption of the post.

This obviously isn’t the first time that Karrahbooo has made disparaging claims about Lil Yachty, to which he responded. Her latest anecdote about the alleged incident with Young Thug follows a separate claim she made during an interview months earlier, in which she claimed Yachty used a team of writers to craft his album Let’s Start Here. Karrahbooo also previously claimed that she and Lil Yachty would get into arguments over the use of writers, which she claims he pressured her to use.

