Lil Yachty Unleashes On Karrahbooo In Scathing Rant Amid “Bullying Rumors” 

Lil Yachty fired back at Karrahbooo, accusing her of being rude and unprofessional and claiming she left him $900,000 in debt.

Lil Yachty unleashed on former Concrete Boys “First Lady” Karrahbooo after allegedly telling a fan the group bullied her before kicking her out.

However, Yachty painted a very different picture during an explosive rant on Instagram Live Thursday evening (August 22). Despite previously downplaying her departure from the group, Lil Yachty let rip. He accused Karrahbooo of verbally abusing people, claimed he wrote for her and said she cost him nearly a million dollars.

“I’m so sick and tired of helping people,” he said before urging Karrahbooo, “tell the whole story. Go ahead and tell people how you verbally abuse people. Don’t get on here and make it seem like n##### kicked you out.”

He continued, “I’ve been letting you do this whole thing where you act like you like a princess and you sweet.” However, Yachty insisted, “internally we have withheld your actions since the beginning of me giving you this career.”

Lil Yachty blasted Karrahbooo over repeated “disrespect” before listing all he’s done for her.

He took credit for writing “every verse you’ve done” and said he decked out all five of his Concrete Boys artists. “I put eight carats of earrings on everybody ear,” he stated. “I put three chains on all y’all neck.”

According to Yachty, “We bought a Cartier watch. I gave you that chrome Rolex. You was waiting tables… What are we talking about n####? I changed your muthafuckin life! And you are here lying, talking about some ‘We bully you’. That s### got me f##### up, bro.”

Yachty continued, attacking her character before saying that Karrahbooo talks “crazy” to his label and other professionals and claimed he was stealing from her.

Lil Yachty Claims Karrahbooo Left The Label $900,000 “In The Hole”

He questioned how he could take her money when she hasn’t made any and said he spent a whopping $900,000 on her.

“I got every receipt. $900,000 Concrete in the hole,” he added. “I dare you try me. Try me and I’mma post it! And I’ll post how much money your f###### streams have made.”

He expressed disappointment over the “bullying” accusations and said he let her live in his home rent-free and gave her money. “You was my best friend bro,” he added. “What are we talking about?”

He also revealed that he reactivated his Instagram account to address the rumors despite previously promising to stay off the internet. Ultimately, Yachty claimed the whole situation made him violently ill.

Lil Yachty’s remarks come after a fan claimed Karrahbooo dished the dirt on her exit after asking why she left. “She immediately corrected me and said I didn’t leave they kicked me out,” the fan tweeted. “[She said] they were really mean to her and bullying her a lot.”