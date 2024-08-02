Lil Yachty Vows To Quit Internet After Backlash Over New York Fashion Hot Take 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty isn’t posting any more fits or anything else, claiming he’s quitting the internet after facing backlash over his New York fashion take.

Lil Yachty is feeling the heat after ruffling feathers after claiming that Atlanta sets the fashion trends and New York follows.

On Thursday (August 1), Yachty took to Instagram Live with a PSA for his followers, announcing his departure from the internet.

“I’m getting the f### off the internet, I’m not doing no more talking,” Yachty insisted. “I don’t got s### else to say. I’m gone off this internet s###. I think I’m gone for the rest of the year. I swear to God.”

“But I ain’t posting no more s###,” he added. “I ain’t posting no fits. I’m deleting the apps off my phone. I swear to God…I’m not tweeting, I’m minding my f###### business.”

Pointing to the reason for his exit, Lil Yachty concluded, “I got nothing but love for New York and New York Fashion. And with that being said I am gone from the internet. So, bye.”

Lil Yachty Said New York Copies Atlanta Fashion Trends

Lil Yachty made the comments that caused a fuss earlier this week on his A Safe Place Podcast.

“I feel like New York didn’t have this — I don’t want to say identity — but everyone used to just kinda copy Atlanta,” he said.

He then doubled down in a TikTok video that had viewers clowning his fit.

“All the trends come from Atlanta,” he said. “It’s all from Atlanta. Fa’real, fa’real. I’m confused—first of all, I love New York. I got nothing but love for New York. I think a lot of the flyest people in the world were born in New York. That’s a fact, but c’mon bruh … When it comes to flyest, trendsetting people, it’s Atlanta.”

@lilyachty @c4energy got me a lil energized but i mean what i say, atlanta got it 😤 ♬ original sound – lilyachty

His remarks upset proud New Yorker Juelz Santana who accused Yachty of trying to “erase us from history.”

However, he did receive some support from Killer Mike. While he refused to enter the debate, he noted, “Big Boi Started the Throw Back Jersey Trend with that cold ass Houston Astro’s Jersey.”

He added: “Kanye (Atlanta Born) set the record straight on that, God Bless Him. Honorable Mention the ‘Flip Flop’s and Sox’ look was Some s### from the Dungeon Family.”