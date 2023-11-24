KarrahBooo Drops “Running Late” With Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty and KarrahBooo join forces once again for a family-oriented song that oozes authenticity.

KarrahBooo, whose real name is Karrah Schuster, is a renowned American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for her hit tracks like “Splash Brothers,” “Box the 40,” “Money Counter,” and “Off the Dome.” In this post, we will delve into KarrahBooo’s background and other key details about her life and career.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Karrah Schuster, also known as KarrahBooo, celebrates her birthday on March 28 each year, although this information has yet to be officially verified. Based on her appearance, it is presumed that she is in her 20s or 30s and was likely born in either the 1990s or 1980s. As of now, details about her parents, siblings, and educational background remain undisclosed, as the young artist values her privacy and has chosen not to share much about her personal life.

KarrahBooo’s journey into the world of music is truly unique. In her youth, she enjoyed rapping with her cousins but initially aspired to become an actress. However, her aspirations took a different turn when she crossed paths with the rapper and actor Lil Yachty. Watching Lil Yachty’s acting roles on TV, such as in “Grown-ish” and “Chillin Island,” ignited her desire to pursue a career in rap.

In October 2022, KarrahBooo embarked on her music career by releasing a song titled “Money Counter” on YouTube, although it initially garnered limited attention. Her breakthrough came when Lil Yachty recognized her rapping talent and assisted her in securing a deal with his music label, Quality Control. She also became the first female rapper to join the group Concrete, of which Lil Yachty is a part.

In 2023, KarrahBooo gained widespread popularity with her track “Box the 40,” which garnered significant attention on Spotify. She followed up with the release of “Off The Dome” in July 2023. Additionally, she collaborated with fellow rapper Anycia, and together they produced the hit song “Splash Brothers” in October 2023, which amassed over 210,000 views on YouTube within just two weeks.

Although she has yet to release an EP or album, KarrahBooo revealed in a podcast that she has more than 30 unreleased songs, hinting at an exciting future in the music industry. Her journey, transitioning from an aspiring actress to a successful rapper with the support of Lil Yachty, is truly impressive.