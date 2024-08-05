Lil Yachty & Drake Get Green Light For “Supersoak” Collab Under One Condition 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty and Drake recently leaked “Supersoak,” but Mr. Hotspot said he’ll clear the track if they record a child-friendly version.

Lil Yachty recently revealed he leaked his new Drake collab, “SuperSoak,” because of clearance issues, but the sample creator, Mr. Hotspot has given them an avenue to an official release.

Last week, Yachty revealed that the social media influencer refused to clear the sample over religious reasons. He faced backlash for dropping the song anyway, but Mr. Hotspot isn’t holding a grudge.

He recently revealed that he would clear the track if the duo re-records a child-friendly version on the clean reference track he sent them. In a TikTok livestream, Mr. Hotspot said “it’ll be good for both of their brands,” to use the clean sample.

“I’m blessed to work with children so we just gotta make it clean for them,” he explained. “We don’t need no children getting whooped cause they said this or that, you understand?”

Mr. Hotspot continued, “It’s the children who really running these views up. So if we make sure both verses clean everybody coming clean, everybody gonna benefit.”

Mr Hotspot breaks his silence and says he now told Lil Yachty and Drake to create a clean version of 'Supersoak' / 'Goodness Gracious,' since he works with kids, thats the way he'll clear the sample, seems like its happening



"hopefully they re-record the clean reference and we… https://t.co/jNy4Zx8NYK pic.twitter.com/pHvq4GdgNi — SOUND (@itsavibe) August 4, 2024

There’s no word yet whether Drake and Lil Yachty will record on the clean version. However, Mr. Hotspot asked fans to be patient as he had only just sent them the re-recorded sample.

During a recent appearance on the Flagrant podcast, Lil Yachty explained why he sent the song to streamer Kai Cenat to leak.

“We couldn’t get the sample cleared so I just let Kai play it,” he shared. Yachty also announced that they were not officially releasing the track. “But it’s everywhere,” he said, adding that Mr. Hotspot “went down like a Christian path…it was crazy, everyone was like, ‘Are you serious?'”