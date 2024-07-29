Lil Yachty Rejects Reports His Net Worth Is $8M Following Controversial “Hate Me” Lyric 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty made a bold statement about his net worth on his latest single, prompting fans to do a little digging.

Last Friday (July 26), Yachty dropped his collaboration with Dallas newcomer ian, “Hate Me.” The track sees the duo flexing on their haters, with Yachty boasting about his wealth.

“Know I’m richer than your favorite rapper,” he raps. “If I’m not, then god, kill my momma.”

The lyric didn’t go down well with some fans, who questioned why Lil Yachty would make such a statement.

“What possessed him to put this on his mom,” wrote one fan on X (Twitter). Another person did some research, looking for reports of Lil Yachty’s net worth alongside their favorite rappers. They posted screenshots that estimated Playboi Carti to be worth $20 million and Kendrick Lamar $90. Meanwhile, according to their research, Lil Yachty reportedly has a net worth of $8 million.

damn he willingly jumped on that crack both feet pic.twitter.com/nOkgfOrrv5 — 𝔒𝔛𝔜𝔍𝔄𝔚𝔑. 𓅗music (@almightyjawn) July 28, 2024

“damn he willingly jumped on that crack both feet,” they wrote.

However, Lil Boat says the reports are way off and claims people are too willing to believe what they read online.

“i made 8 million in my first 8 months of rappin in 2016 on god,” he replied. “yall be letting this internet guide yall. in real life s### is different i’m tellin u.”

i made 8 million in my first 8 months of rappin in 2016 on god https://t.co/W2dxKtQPx8 — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) July 28, 2024

Although he rejected rumors about his net worth, Lil Yachty remained silent over speculation his Concrete Boys collective has cut ties with its first lady, Karrahbooo. Fans noticed the absence of the “Running Late” hitmaker when she failed to pop out with the rest of the Concrete Boys at Broccoli City on Saturday, July 27.

Karrahbooo also unfollowed Yachty and two other group members and no longer appears in the group’s Instagram bio.