Lil Yachty Reveals Surprising Fact About Drake: “He Rarely Listens To Music” 

Drake is “more of a talking person,” according to Lil Yachty, who claims the OVO boss only listens to music when he’s creating.

Yachty spilled the beans during a recent conversation with James Blake for Complex after the singer revealed he doesn’t listen to music as part of his everyday experiences.

“That’s the same with Drake,” Lil Yachty shared. “When I started hanging with him a lot, he rarely listens to music except for when he’s recording.”

However, despite their close bond, Lil Boat says his music consumption is the total opposite. While Yachty’s every activity is soundtracked Drake reserves his attention for studio sessions.

“I’m going to wake up, music, driving, music, showering, music, eating, music. He’s more of a talking type of person and plays music when it’s time to record,” Lil Yachty said of Drake.

“Sometimes he plays music in the car, but he’ll ride in silence most times. And before we got this close, I thought all musicians were like me and music was all day every day,” Yachty stated.

Drake and Lil Yachty are such close friends that they describe themselves as “brothers.” While he rarely listens to music, Drake values Yachty’s ear for music, crediting him as a major influence on his works like For All The Dogs, praising him shortly before the album dropped.

“I don’t think this album is what it is if I don’t get to run everything by you,” Drake told Lil Yachty. “If I don’t get to sit in the studio and write with you, and think with you, and if you don’t send me beats, and if you don’t tell me what you believe in or don’t believe in.”