Lil Yachty Scores His First No. 1 Album On Multiple Rock Charts

Lil Yachty’s new album Let’s Start Here made it to the top of three Billboard charts.
The project debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums. Let’s Start Here marked a significant departure for Lil Yachty, who ditched his typical rap style to make an alternative rock album.
Let’s Start Here became Lil Yachty’s first release to reach No. 1 on any Billboard album chart. Lil Yachty’s latest work sold 36,000 equivalent album units in its first week. It entered at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, securing the third Top 10 entry of his career.
Lil Yachty’s album received notable co-signs from Drake and Questlove. Drake called Let’s Start Here a “masterpiece” while Questlove said it made him “hyped” for the future of music.
“I really really really really love this @lilyachty record and I love when artists pull off a good departure record (departure albums are when musicians pull a COMPLETE creative left turn),” The Roots drummer wrote on Instagram. “This aptly titled #LetsStartHere lp might be the most surprising transition of any music career I’ve witnessed in a min, especially under the umbrella of Hip-Hop.”
Stream Let’s Start Here below.