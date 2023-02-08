Lil Yachty Scores His First No. 1 Album On Multiple Rock Charts

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty took a detour from his rap roots and ventured into alternative rock with his latest album ‘Let’s Start Here.’

Lil Yachty’s new album Let’s Start Here made it to the top of three Billboard charts.

The project debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums. Let’s Start Here marked a significant departure for Lil Yachty, who ditched his typical rap style to make an alternative rock album.

Let’s Start Here became Lil Yachty’s first release to reach No. 1 on any Billboard album chart. Lil Yachty’s latest work sold 36,000 equivalent album units in its first week. It entered at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, securing the third Top 10 entry of his career.

Lil Yachty’s album received notable co-signs from Drake and Questlove. Drake called Let’s Start Here a “masterpiece” while Questlove said it made him “hyped” for the future of music.

“I really really really really love this @lilyachty record and I love when artists pull off a good departure record (departure albums are when musicians pull a COMPLETE creative left turn),” The Roots drummer wrote on Instagram. “This aptly titled #LetsStartHere lp might be the most surprising transition of any music career I’ve witnessed in a min, especially under the umbrella of Hip-Hop.”

Stream Let’s Start Here below.